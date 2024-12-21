There are just a few days left until Christmas begins, a festive period in which it is common for supermarkets to modify their opening and closing hours. This is the case of Mercadonawhich has informed all its clients of the changes in December.

Mercadona has managed to establish itself as one of the preferred options for Spanish consumers. Currently, the Valencian chain has more than 1,600 establishments around Spain.

Given its great popularity, many Mercadona customers wonder what the supermarket hours will be during Christmas so that they can organize your purchases for the traditional lunches and dinners that are celebrated on these dates.

When does Mercadona close for Christmas?

With Christmas comes the last national holiday before the end of the year: Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day. The celebration of this very important day on the calendar will alter Mercadona’s schedule, which will close all its establishments, as will happen on Wednesday, January 1, New Year’s Day.

In addition, the supermarkets of the Valencian chain will modify their opening and closing hours Tuesdays, December 24 and 31Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, respectively. In this case, Mercadona will open its establishments to facilitate purchases, although it will reduce its usual hours.

As toMonday the 6thThree Kings’ Day and the first national holiday of the year, store hours will also be altered. Both that day and Sunday, January 5, Mercadona will close all its establishments, so the last Christmas shopping will have to be brought forward.

Tuesday, December 24: from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 25: closed all day.

Tuesday, December 31: from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 1: closed all day.

Sunday, January 5: closed all day.

Monday, January 6: closed all day.

In any case, Mercadona recommends to its clients check in the store finder of its official website detailed information about the hours of each establishment, in addition to the days on which they will be closed.