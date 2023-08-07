He is probably the main unknown in the new midfield for the great public of Grana, but Guilherme Morais arrives at Real Murcia hungry and with the conviction of being important. «My objective is simple: I want to promote to Second. If not, he would not have come to Spain because he had other offers, “he declared this Monday, in fluent Spanish with a Portuguese accent, during his presentation at Enrique Roca.

It will not be easy for the Portuguese midfielder to gain a foothold in the eleven, the most populated area of ​​the squad. Montoro, Julio Gracia, Ganet, Imanol Alonso and even a more offensive profile like Arturo are other options that Munúa has for two or three positions, depending on the configuration of the midfield.

Among these pieces, the Uruguayan coach has already defined Morais’ function: “He seeks to get the ball out of the way clean and always be worried about losing the ball, something that I think I do very well,” said the Portuguese. However, he acknowledged that he must complete his development to show the best version of him: “I started a little later than my teammates, but I am working to be 100% soon.”

The 27-year-old midfielder, who trained at the prestigious Benfica academy, comes from Torreense of the Portuguese second division. «I think that the level of that category is very similar [a la Primera RFEF]», assessed Morais, who is not worried about the pressure either. “I’m not afraid. I was in projects with the same ambition. Not with the same size of the shield, but I’m used to it.

Release tiles, the priority



Another of the options for the engine room could be Armando, who is still on the squad, but Javier Recio acknowledged during the press conference that the club is still negotiating his departure, like those of Casado, Gallego and Mario Sánchez. “They are trying to reach the best agreement with the parties,” said the sports director.

Releasing chips is now the priority of the sports field, since there are no slots available and Recio is confident that this week, “with the start of the Second Division, interesting things will appear.” The first objective is a left-footed left winger to play with natural foot. “It is difficult for us to find it because there are few of a level,” lamented the sports director, who sighs for a different profile, as Rojas represents on the right wing, that increases the depth of the red attack.