The latest Covid variant (EG.5), renamed ‘Eris’, “is no more dangerous” than the other mutations of the virus analyzed so far and “although it has shown increasing prevalence, as evidenced by WHO, analyzes tell us it has lower virulence than other variants of Omicron.” This is highlighted by an Italian study on Eg.5, which will be published in the ‘Journal of Medical Biology’. The research, one of the first internationally to investigate EG.5, bears the signature of Fabio Scarpa, of the University of Sassari; Stefano Pascarella of the Sapienza University of Rome, and Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome.

“We try to calm down and avoid alarmism – Ciccozzi specified to Adnkronos Salute Ciccozzi – EG.5 was already known at the beginning of the year, now what happened with ‘Arturo’ and ‘Kraken’ is happening. This last variant shouldn’t worry, membrane potentials tell us it’s no longer contagious or virulent. The rate of mutation is equal to that of ‘Arturo’ and ‘Kraken’.”

“Considering the genetic and structural data presented for Sars-CoV-2 EG.5, there is currently no evidence to suggest its high risk or probable high expansion capacity”, concludes the study.