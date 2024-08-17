Not entirely satisfactory result for the KTM in the Sprint Race of the Austrian Grand Prix, on a weekend where the manufacturer plays at home on the Red Bull Ring circuit. After Pedro Acosta’s three crashes yesterday, one of which was particularly dangerous at the entrance to turn 4, the Spanish rookie crossed the finish line in tenth position, behind Pol Espargarò, last in the points zone, without counting the retirement of Adrian Fernandez, with Jack Miller in 5th place as the only real consolation.

Results that reflect a not particularly positive moment for the Austrian company, confirmed in Sky Sport MotoGP even from the words of Francis GuidottiKTM Team Manager: “Expecting a podium right now seems a bit too much – he admitted – we need to get back into the swing of things and understand where we need to improve, because It’s clear that we need to improve. Here Pol could have done better, and Jack could have also come closer without that problem at the start which also had repercussions in some corners, but we are not desperate“.

Not too much of a concern for KTM, with Guidotti highlighting the work of his opponents with great sportsmanship: “It seems to me rather that we must give credit to those in frontbecause Bagnaia and Martin are stimulating each other with a spectacular bike base. So, more than our crisis, we must respect our opponents who are doing an incredible job“.