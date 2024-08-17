You can pre-order Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club, a Nintendo Switch exclusive coming soon, through Amazon. Let’s see the price of the game.
You can pre-order your copy of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club for Nintendo Switch through Amazon. The price is €49.99 and the release date is August 29, 2024. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
As always, it is a question of booking at a guaranteed minimum price. If you place an order, the price you pay at the time of the order will be the lowest price that appeared on the platform between the time of booking and the time of shipping. In the event of a discount, this will be applied automatically to the order without any action being required on your part.
What is Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club about?
The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a narrative adventure of the thriller, horror and investigative genre. It takes us to Japan in the nineties and asks us to help the police solve a mysterious murder case. The game is part of an old series that now returns in style with a new chapter. The full dubbing is in Japanese and the texts are in Italian.
From August 20th a new version will also be available demo on eShop which will allow you to try the Prologue and the first three chapters. The demo data can be used for the full version of the game.
