Anti-drug blitz in Caserta: 13 arrests including African pushers with voodoo rituals

They underwent a propitiatory “voodoo” rite to ward off possible negative events in the performance of the illicit business.

This is what emerged from the investigations carried out this morning by the Carabinieri of the company Santa Maria Capua Vetere to the execution of an order applying precautionary measures, issued by the investigating judge of the court, at the request of the Prosecutor's Office, against 13 people (12 in prison and 1 under house arrest), held responsible for dealing of narcotic substances.

The precautionary measure constitutes the outcome of a complex investigative activity directed by the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prosecutor's office and conducted by the station Carabinieri of Grazzanise between November 2020 and November 2021 which, also through technical activities, made it possible to ascertain the responsibilities, in various capacities, in the drug dealing of the suspects (1 Ghanaian, 5 Nigerians, 5 Italians, 1 Tunisian and 1 Venezuelan) against whom almost 400 incidents of drug sales were contested, mainly heroin And cocaine.

In particular, one emerged drug dealing square to Castel Volturno managed by the African suspects who also resold to drug dealers in the provinces of Salerno, Teramo and Perugia, as well as in the municipality of San Felice a Circeo. During the investigation they were 6 people arrested in flagrante delicto. Furthermore, it emerged that some of the non-EU suspects had contacts with drug traffickers operating in Africa, in particular in Malawi, as well as with a man in Nigeria in order to undergo a propitiatory “voodoo” ritual to avoid possible negative events in the course of the drug dealing .

