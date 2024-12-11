WhatsApp is the number one app in the world with more than 2,000 million active users around the planet, and this success not only lies in the fact that it is free and that it is very easy and intuitive to use, which helps people of all ages and technological knowledge know how to use it, but also because it is constantly being renewed to offer the best functions and tools for its users.

Almost every week we learn about some new small change that the app introduces, and also some as big and long-awaited as automatic audio transcriptions, which here we show you how to activate. And with the boom that we are experiencing in recent years in Artificial Intelligence, it could not be any other way that the favorite app of the Spanish people did not add this technology to its platform.

Although it is true that in Spain and Europe it is not yet active, due to problems with the legislation herein the rest of the world it can be enjoyed, and that is why today we show you how to access WhatsApp’s Meta AI and start creating images or whatever comes to mind with this AI.

Guide to find WhatsApp Meta AI

Obviously, the first thing you will have to do is have the WhatsApp app installed and have an active profile. Go to the chats section and click on Create a new chat Here you will have to search for a Meta AI iconwhich consists of a purple circle. Click on this icon, and you will open a conversation with this AI.

Once this is done you will be able to enjoy everything that this AI offers, ranging from being able have an audio conversation with herwhere you ask and she answers, you can also share photos and have the AI ​​explain what it is, the meaning or story behind it. And of course you can ask him generate images from text or edit photos you already have but in which you want to eliminate a person who comes out from behind or something similar.