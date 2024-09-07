Guadalajara, Mexico.- Atlas was looking to secure its third consecutive win, but Pumas prevented it and gave it a 4-2 thrashing in its visit to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario with a hat trick from Stephanie Ribeiro.

With the defeat, Atlas was left with 14 points, while Pumas reached 19 units.

From the start, Atlas looked shaky in the lower zone and Pumas smelled blood and went after a vulnerable prey. In the 9th minute, the marking deficiencies emerged in Atlas’ defense, which was well taken advantage of by Stephanie Ribeiro, who in a half turn shot mercilessly at the goal defended by the red and black, Camila Vázquez for the 1-0.

However, Roberto Medina’s team did not give in to despair and in their eagerness to attack, at 23′ they found themselves with a penalty committed by the captain, Dania Padilla, when she entered with her cleats forward on the thigh of Atlas forward, Brenda Cerén.

Paula Salas was in charge of executing the penalty to tie the game 1-1 at 24′. Against all odds, Atlas managed to take the lead in a matter of minutes, and at 27′, a pass from the left by María Sainz was rejected by the Pumas defense, but right at the feet of Kayla Fernández, who shot relentlessly into the net for 2-1. The “Rojinegras” could not cool down the game, which had entered a dizzying pace, and at 31′ Deneisha Blackwood escaped to center from the left, and Airel Chavarín closed the gap to tie the game 2-2. Atlas still had not recovered from the surprise of having lost the advantage, and at 35′ it allowed Stephanie Ribeiro to enter the area, which caused the red-and-black goalkeeper Camila Vázquez to block her, generating the penalty against her. It was Stephanie Ribeiro herself who converted the penalty and put Pumas back in the lead 3-2 at 36′. The Guadalajara team tried to tie the game, but after unsuccessful efforts, at 80′, Stephanie Ribeiro appeared again to score her hat-trick that represented 4-2 and the final score for the red and black team.