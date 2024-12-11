Carmen Borrego (58 years old), says goodbye to 2024 with a physical and emotional transformation that leaves no one indifferent. The daughter of the emblematic María Teresa Campos has decided to give herself a radical change, undergoing multiple aesthetic interventions that have completely renewed their appearance. This process, documented exclusively for ‘Readings’reflects his bravery when facing not only the operating room, but also the personal difficulties that still weigh on his life.

«It’s been nine days since I had surgery. It is still inflamed and has to go back,” confessed the television collaborator, being sincere and grateful with the results of a cervical lift which he describes as an innovative technique by Dr. Javier de Benito. «It is as if it were a lizard skin; “You swell less and you don’t get bruises,” he explained, highlighting that this intervention was less aggressive than the previous ones.

The operation, which lasted seven hoursalso included a touch-up on his arms, an area he candidly described: “I had them like I was 85 years old.” This process, led by Dr. Morales, has been a significant step in his search for physical and emotional well-being. «Since I was in the operating room, I thought about doing something else, but I was afraid. I will have a tummy tuck later,” he added with determination.

However, Borrego recognizes that his transformation is not limited to the physical. Despite the external scars, the greatest pain comes from his heart: his relationship with his son José María continues to be a delicate issue. In an emotional confession, Carmen expressed her wish for next year: “I ask 2025 for reconciliation.” This distance, which has been going on for a long time, contrasts with the happiness she feels when she sees her niece Alejandra Rubio become a mother.









The collaborator did not hide her emotion when talking about the newborn: «For me, Alejandra is like a second daughter. Everything good that happens to him fills me with joy,” he shared. This family moment has brought a ray of light in a time marked by nostalgia, after the recent loss of María Teresa Campos.

Despite the ups and downs, Carmen showed herself empowered and renewed during his photo session. «I started worried, I didn’t look well. But, little by little, I have been empowering myself,” he revealed. This change also includes a new smile, a detail that had always been a source of complex. «I had been covering my mouth to smile for years. “I can finally look the way I always wanted.”

Aware of the constant media attention on her family, Carmen sent a forceful message: «If the Campos did not exist, we would have to invent. “I’m tired of people making things up about us.” This phrase, uttered in his interview for ‘Readings’, reflects his desire to claim dignity and respect for his family history.

On the verge of closing a crucial chapter in her life, Carmen Borrego reminds us that every transformation, physical or emotional, requires courage and perseverance. His story, full of sincerity and hope, is a testimony that it is never too late to seek rebirth.