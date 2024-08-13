“Expose yourself to the sun’s rays preferably between 9 and 11 am and at sunset, protect your skin with high sun filters, with SPF 50 on the face and never less than SPF 30 on the body. Also essential is the amount of cream to apply at least every two hours, the equivalent of a cup of coffee for the body and half a cup for the face. These are some steps to follow if you want a risk-free tan”. This is how Stefania Guida, coordinator of the Corrective and Aesthetic Dermatology Working Group of Sidemast – Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases – illustrates to Adnkronos Salute a few simple rules for exposing yourself to the sun intelligently in these very hot days “because – she underlines – cumulative exposure over the years causes skin cancer and photo-aging”.

“For those who go boating, it is also advisable to wear appropriate clothing – explains Guida, a researcher at the Vita Salute San Raffaele University in Milan – so a hat, sunglasses and tightly woven clothes to protect the skin from prolonged exposure to UV rays”. If you choose to spend your holiday in the mountains “it is a good idea to protect your face, ears, neck and lips from the sun with special sticks”.

“Pay attention to the times – warns the dermatologist – avoid the 12-16 time slot if you want to maintain young and healthy skin: a rule that applies to everyone, even those who tan easily without redness. Furthermore, apply sunscreen to your face and body at least 30 minutes before exposure and reapply periodically, approximately every two hours even for waterproof sunscreens” she concludes.