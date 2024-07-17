The Mexican actor Gabriel Soto announces that he has ended his relationship with Irina Baeva: “We have taken this decision after several months of reflection,” he said in a press release.
Gabriel Sotostar of the production ‘The Price of Fame’ alongside Cecilia Galliano, officially confirms that he and Irina Baeva are no longer a couple.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
“Through this message, with the deepest respect and affection, we want to communicate that after several years of love, support and commitment, we have made the decision to end our relationship,” he writes. Gabriel Soto on their social networks.
Gabriel Soto49 years old, in the same message that he shared in the statement announcing the end of his relationship with Irina Baeva, points out that both lived years of learning and experience and that the reasons why they are no longer a couple are solely theirs.
“We are grateful for allowing us to navigate this situation with discretion and respect”says Gabriel Sotoheartthrob of soap operas such as ‘Soltero con hijas’.
In recent days there has been a rumor about Gabriel Soto’s infidelity towards Irina Baeva, He was caught in a compromising situation with Cecilia Galliano, his co-star in the production ‘The Price of Fame’.
On the subject, it was later said that these were advertising images for the aforementioned work, however, the rumors continued and neither Irina Baeva nor Gabriel Soto made statements about it.
Gabriel Soto deleted the photographs he had with Irina Baeva on his social networks, She still keeps pictures with him on Instagram.
At the momentIrina Baeva31 years old and protagonist of the musical work ‘Aventurera’, produced by Juan Osorio, has not issued any statement in response to what Gabriel Soto has already posted this afternoon on his social networks and refers to the end of the romantic relationship between the two.
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández on an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a contributor in the entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, and Entertainment; then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Throughout my career I have interviewed great figures in the entertainment industry, including Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D’Alessio, Mijares, and Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others, from the beginning. Since the end of 2015, I have worked as a web reporter in the Entertainment section of Debate. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, as well as about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D’Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
Leave a Reply