The Mexican actor Gabriel Soto announces that he has ended his relationship with Irina Baeva: “We have taken this decision after several months of reflection,” he said in a press release.

Gabriel Sotostar of the production ‘The Price of Fame’ alongside Cecilia Galliano, officially confirms that he and Irina Baeva are no longer a couple.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“Through this message, with the deepest respect and affection, we want to communicate that after several years of love, support and commitment, we have made the decision to end our relationship,” he writes. Gabriel Soto on their social networks.

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto have ended their relationship, he confirmed this on July 16 in a statement. Photo from Instagram

Gabriel Soto49 years old, in the same message that he shared in the statement announcing the end of his relationship with Irina Baeva, points out that both lived years of learning and experience and that the reasons why they are no longer a couple are solely theirs.

“We are grateful for allowing us to navigate this situation with discretion and respect”says Gabriel Sotoheartthrob of soap operas such as ‘Soltero con hijas’.

In recent days there has been a rumor about Gabriel Soto’s infidelity towards Irina Baeva, He was caught in a compromising situation with Cecilia Galliano, his co-star in the production ‘The Price of Fame’.

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto starred together years ago in the soap opera ‘Vino el amor’. Photo from Instagram

On the subject, it was later said that these were advertising images for the aforementioned work, however, the rumors continued and neither Irina Baeva nor Gabriel Soto made statements about it.

Gabriel Soto deleted the photographs he had with Irina Baeva on his social networks, She still keeps pictures with him on Instagram.

At the momentIrina Baeva31 years old and protagonist of the musical work ‘Aventurera’, produced by Juan Osorio, has not issued any statement in response to what Gabriel Soto has already posted this afternoon on his social networks and refers to the end of the romantic relationship between the two.