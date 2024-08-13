There are only a few days left until the start of LaLiga 2024/25 and all the clubs are preparing for a new championship of 38 long rounds. And it is time to make predictions for the season.
LaLiga is back in action and with it, Opta’s artificial intelligence. The “supercomputer” from the Institute of Sports Statistics is back with its predictions and key data: Spanish champion, clubs that will play in Europe, future relegations… So, let’s take a look at the important numbers that the statistics predict. This LaLiga season promises to be very exciting with Real Madrid well ahead in the title predictions, while the battle to avoid relegation promises to be particularly tight.
Real Madrid appear to be the big favourites to win the title next season with an 86.0% chance of winning the title according to Opta Analyst. Despite the strong competition, FC Barcelona are far behind with a 10.3% chance of finishing champion but a 50.1% chance of finishing second. Atlético Madrid complete the podium of favourites with just a 2.4% chance. Other clubs, such as Girona (0.7%) and Athletic Club (0.4%), have almost no chance of finishing first.
In a league with four European places, Opta predicts that Real Madrid (100%) will be a European team, with a 98.0% chance of finishing in the top three. FC Barcelona also have a high probability of finishing in the top three with 90.2%, while Atletico Madrid have an 82.9% chance of doing so. Clubs such as Real Sociedad (56.5%) and Villarreal (46.7%) are also competing for a European place, but with much lower chances.
The fight for survival promises to be fierce. According to Opta, Deportivo Alavés are the big favourites for relegation with a 44.5% chance of finishing in the bottom two, closely followed by Celta de Vigo (36.9%). RCD Espanyol (29.7%) and Getafe (28.8%) are also serious candidates for relegation. Promoted sides such as Las Palmas (27.4%) will also have a hard time staying in La Liga this season.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Probability percentage
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
86%
|
2
|
FC Barcelona
|
50.1%
|
3
|
Atletico Madrid
|
28.7%
|
4
|
Girona
|
20.0%
|
5
|
Athletic Club
|
18.4%
|
6
|
Royal Society
|
16.9%
|
7
|
Villarreal
|
15.7%
|
8
|
Valencia
|
6.6%
|
9
|
Seville
|
10.9%
|
10
|
Valladolid
|
3%
|
11
|
Real Betis
|
7.6%
|
12
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
6.9%
|
13
|
Osasuna
|
8.9%
|
14
|
Majorca
|
9.4%
|
15
|
Leganes
|
8.1%
|
16
|
UD Las Palmas
|
9.5%
|
17
|
Getafe
|
9.6%
|
18
|
RCD Espanyol
|
13%
|
19
|
Celtic Vigo
|
3.8%
|
29
|
Alaves Sports
|
3.2%
