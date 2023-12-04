“I discovered it by chance, I had to do a breast ultrasound”: guest on Verissimo, Eleonora Giorgi reveals how she discovered the disease

Yesterday, Sunday 3 December, was a very touching episode of Verissimo. Guests in the studio, Eleonora Giorgi and his children, Andrea Rizzoli and Paolo Ciavarro. She, the actress and director, talked about how she discovered she had pancreatic cancer and how she decided to face her fight.

Beloved actress, former Italian sex symbol and beyond, Eleonora Giorgi has remained in the hearts of many Italians over the years. After her acting career she continued to appear often in the living rooms of the most popular television programs.

Today he is 70 years old and life decided to present her with a hard and painful challenge. A few weeks ago, in fact, Eleonora discovered that she had pancreatic cancer.

After days of maintaining secrecy, he instead decided to come out and tell everythingso as to be charged with the love of all those who follow and support her.

Eleonora Giorgi and how she discovered the disease

In yesterday’s episode of very true she returned to speak in public about her tumor again and revealed how she got it discovery.

I had to have a breast ultrasound, I had a cough and the doctor asked me why I had that cough. He told me to get a CT scan, I did and suddenly a shadow came out. The radiologist told me it was the pancreas.

Eleonora Giorgi can be heard lucky not to have metastasesso as to be able to treat themselves, operate and hope for a good outcome of the therapeutic process.

He does not deny, however, that he had and that he has fearespecially for its ‘beauty’.

I’ll wear the wig, I want it like Marylin. We will have to find reasons for fun. I’ll be exhausted, I’ll be nauseous, but I’ll try to live with it. It will be an opportunity to stay at home, rest, be with my grandson. I’ll try to navigate step by step, because if I think about the operation, I wince.

Present in the studio, as mentioned, also in sons Andrea and Paolo. Her first was with her when the doctor gave the diagnosis. The other, Paolo, said: