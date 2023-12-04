White House: The United States has almost run out of time and funds to help Ukraine

The head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, complained that there was practically no time and funds left to continue military assistance to Ukraine. She stated this in her address to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson and other American legislators.

She warned that without Congressional approval of US President Joe Biden’s request for a total of $106 billion in aid to Kiev, Washington will run out of resources to purchase more weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) by the end of 2023.

We don’t have a magic pot of funding to meet these needs. We’re out of money and almost out of time Shalanda Younghead of the White House Office of Management and Budget

The White House said there is a desperate need for funds to help Ukraine

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby also asked congressmen to approve Biden’s request, noting that the presidential administration desperately needs it.

However, he emphasized that the request included money to help Israel and funds to ensure US border security.

John Kirby Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Kirby also said that Washington now no longer has the flexibility to finance Kyiv that it had before. In this regard, the volume of monetary support for Ukraine began to decline with each new aid package.

The critical moment has arrived John KirbyCoordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council

The Pentagon also expressed hope for quick approval of the request. Deputy Press Secretary of the American Defense Department Sabrina Singh indicated that Washington continues to provide military support to Kyiv, but funds are already running out.

Congressmen opposed continued aid to Ukraine

Some US lawmakers have opposed further funding to support Kyiv. Republican Senator Ron Johnson said that Congress should not allocate “a single dollar for Ukraine” until immigration reform is carried out in the United States.

Ammunition vehicles Photo: Valentin Ogirenko / Reuters

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an end to funding for the conflict in Ukraine in favor of solving problems on the southern US border, where influxes of migrant caravans continue. According to her, the situation there is the worst national security crisis in US history.

Ukraine is not the 51st US state. Any proposal that involves combining the issue of security of the country’s borders and multimillion-dollar funding for Kyiv is a slap in the face to the Americans Marjorie Taylor Greenemember of the US House of Representatives

However, House Speaker Johnson said that Congress would be able to approve additional aid to Ukraine and Israel before Christmas (December 25). approx. “Tapes ru”). He assured that most legislators consider funding for Ukraine important, but added that for this it is necessary to work out a change in US border policy.

The US Senate will vote no earlier than December 11

According to Bloomberg, the Senate may vote on Biden’s package request for aid to Ukraine, Israel and other national security goals no earlier than December 11. It is noted that senators may go on Christmas break as early as December 15, and the voting may be delayed due to disagreements between legislators.

The Economist, citing sources, reported that some members of Congress believe that if an aid package for Kiev cannot be agreed upon before Christmas, it could be delayed until after the US presidential elections in November 2024, as the party becomes increasingly seized by election fever.