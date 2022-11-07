After the participatory success with the autumn recipes, the most democratic, fair, open and orgiastic culinary contest returns again: the Guest Foodie (It is ugly for us to say it, but it is so). In this seventh edition we hit a swerve to the fast and furious and for the first time we ask you to send us desserts. But not just any: they must be simple to prepare, nothing that takes 73 hours to prepare or a list of ingredients that only fits in a DIN A3. Easy.

As before, if your recipe is the winner we will publish your photography and elaboration in El Comidista. And not only that: you will also win a juicy lot consisting of 26 different products from our beloved store as a prize Petra Mora. This pack, valued at 186 euros, includes delicacies selected by the company from among the best producers, such as its extra virgin olive oilits cream cheesetheir confit piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beefsteak.

But what do I have to do?

Send us a recipe and at least one photo of an easy-to-make dessert. Whatever it is, the one you like the most, as long as you don’t have to call Jordi Roca to lend a hand. But don’t overdo it either: it’s not about sending us an email telling us how you put whipped cream on strawberries. The judge commissioner will take into account the originality -it is not allowed to reproduce those that we have already published in El Comidista-, the creativity and the quality of the attached photographs, since we will publish them if you are the chosen one.

How can I participate?

First of all, you must be of legal age. Do you remember the taste of Dalsy? Great, you’re tall, you can now send the recipe and photos to the email [email protected] with the subject “Comidista Guest Dessert”. If you prefer, you can also participate through Instagram: upload to your profile -by private message NOplease – the image of the dish with the description of the ingredients and steps to follow, mention our official account (@elcomidista) and put the hashtag #ComidistaInvitadoDessert. Be careful, you must have the public profile during the contest period so that we can see the publication.

The deadline to participate begins today at 08:00 in the morning and ends next Monday, November 14 at 23:59 at night. You have seven days ahead, plenty to practice and even to get a subject in a pastry course.

How do I have to send the recipe?

Just like the ones we publish in El Comidista: with a detailed list of ingredients and exact amounts. Nothing about “like the size of an adult vanilla beaver” or “like the brown glass that my friend from Totana has in his sugar house”. No. In units, grams, kilos, liters, milliliters, tablespoons or teaspoons.

Likewise, you must put the elaboration to follow in the same way that we do it: written in the infinitive, with all the steps in order and specifying the exact times or moments in the preparation. For example: “1. Firstly, put all the vegetables except the beans in a saucepan -spinach can also be added at the end and just bring them to a boil-, cover with plenty of cold water, bring to the boil and cook over low heat for an hour and a half, replenishing water if necessary. And so on. The more detailed the description, the more likely you are to win.

Is photography essential?

Yes. The key is that your publication is the same as the one we get from the rest of did you eatrs, with its recipe and its appetizing photos of the dish. If possible, with a minimum size of 1800 x 800 pixels (nowadays almost any camera or mobile captures images with higher resolution, so you don’t have to worry about that). If you upload it to Instagram, remember to save the original photo, in case we ask you to publish it in maximum quality.

And what do I get?

Being a Guest Comidista, publishing your own recipe on our page and, as we have already said, a fantabulous batch of Petra Mora products. Put some culinary value on it and get involved!

You can consult the bases of the contest here.