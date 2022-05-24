The castaway chose to go home to her children. Among the reasons perhaps also the release of her ex-husband.

The shipwrecked yesterday were called to decide whether to stay and continue their adventure atIsland of the Famous. As is known, given the excellent ratings, the reality show was extended until the end of June and yesterday’s episode, which was supposed to be the final, turned into a farewell episode.

To leave Honduras too Guendalina Tavassi who has decided to go home to her children and to solve some matters. With her they said goodbye too Alessandro Iannoni, Licia Nunez and Blind.

“I have my children who I cannot leave at the moment. For me it’s a stab in the heart, I’ve thought about it a lot. I am happy for the program that continues, I cannot stay, as a mother I have to go back to my children “ – said Gwendolyn visibly disappointed by this decision.

Ilary Blasi and the commentators have tried to convince the former gieffina, but not even the intervention of the father Luciano in a video he made Gwendolyn change his mind.

“Here there is no risk of anything, we understand each other. You have no duties “ – the words of the father but the shipwrecked was adamant.

“There are important things, I can’t stay here. It was my dream to be here, to be able to win and be with Edoardo. I have to go home to my children, I have to solve things, I have deadlines “ – he said.

Guendalina Tavassi, her ex-husband released

Among the issues to be addressed also the release of the ex-husband Umberto D’Aponte. The man had ended up in prison after the mistreatment reported by Gwendolyn herself.

The former gieffina in front of the constant verbal and physical violence of her companion found the courage to report him to the competent authorities.

To reveal the homecoming of Umberto his sister Mery on social media. “He is at home and this is what matters to us, that he is with his loved ones” – he told his fans.