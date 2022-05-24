Cases of monkeypox “they risk returning to ghettoize people for their sexual orientation. And it doesn’t make sense. It is assumed that homosexual sexuality is different from the sexuality of the rest of the population. But some practices, in which a fragility is identified, can be adopted in all couples, straight and non-straight. The great danger is that we will return to ghettoize a segment of the population that has nothing to do with the transmission of the disease. “He explains this to Adnkronos Health Rosaria Iardinopresident of The Bridge Foundation, who began his battle against discrimination with the famous kiss to the immunologist Ferdinando Aiuti as HIV positive.

“I am of the opinion that as has happened for other sexually transmitted diseases, not just AIDS – continues Iardino – if we look carefully at the data, we find a greater frequency in the homosexual community because it is the one that goes to the hospital the most, and whose cases are then reported. But there are lots of sexually transmitted diseases in the heterosexual population that are managed by the family doctor without being reported, “adds Iardino.

“What we can say – he continues – because it is scientifically proven that some sexual practices are more at risk. It is not the people who are responsible. Sexual orientation does not lead to disease, we must be clear. Also in this case the condom is an important protection tool. Prevention is needed in all those places where there is promiscuity “, she concludes.