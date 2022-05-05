Today we present a list with the worst defeats of the Catalan coach, Pep Guardiola, in the UEFA Champions League.
The game that was played in the tense qualifying round corresponding to the semifinals of the Champions League between FC Barcelona coached at the time by Pep Guardiola and Inter Milan coached by Mourinho, ended the first leg with a victory for the Italians by three goals to one. FC Barcelona could not trace the tie.
In this game Pep Guardiola returned to what was his home. In 2015, Luis Enrique’s FC Barcelona endorsed Bayern Munich three to zero. FC Barcelona was far superior to the German team, with a Leo Messi who acted as the protagonist.
Pep Guardiola’s most recent defeat, when he already saw himself with a foot and a half in the 2022 Champions League final, a double in the last minutes and a penalty in extra time that put the final three to one on the scoreboard made Guardiola will be left without the final of the European competition.
Once again in the semifinals of the Champions League, the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti proved superior to Guardiola’s Bayern, losing by four goals to nil against Real Madrid.
In the 2021 Champions League final that faced two English teams, Guardiola’s Manchester City and Chelsea, the London team ended with victory. The game ended with a goal to nil, the goal scored by Havertz made Guardiola unable to lift “La Orejona”.
