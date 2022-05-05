The board of the Monterrey Football Club is already thinking about reinforcements for the team in the next tournament and obviously, due to the lack of forwards, the offense would be a priority to reinforce, because with the absence of Rogelio Funes Mori and the lack of goalscoring sense of Vincent Jansen they make the offensive power of the gang strange.
For this reason, the directive would already have up to two forwards in its sights to be reinforced, according to The universalthe first option is that of the Peruvian striker of the Seattle Sounders, Raul Ruidíazwho was already in Mexican soccer when he wore the shirt of Monarchs Morelia and won two individual scoring championships.
While, the second option is that of the Argentine striker of the Pumas UNAM, Juan Ignacio Dinenno who has shown a good football moment today.
Raul Ruidíaz 31 years old is one of the franchise players of the Seattle Sounders and he renewed his contract just a few months ago, linking up with the North American team until the end of 2024, so it would be very difficult for them to sign him taking into account that he is the best player of the newly champion of the CONCACAF Champions League.
For his part, the 27-year-old Argentine striker, Juan Dinenno He has a remaining contract until December of this year with the Auriazul team, so this summer he could start negotiating with a club to arrive as a free agent if he does not renew with the feline team, for that reason, those from Pedregal could sell him before that it goes free and get some profit from its sale.
