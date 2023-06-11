Pep Guardiola returns to lift the Champions League 12 years later. The Catalan coach, after his exploits with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, manages to lead Manchester City to the top of Europe for the first time. He thus rises to second place for the number of Champions League wins, equaling Bob Paisley (Liverpool) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid). In first place alone Carlo Ancelotti with 4, two with Milan and two with Real Madrid.

City are the eighth team in Europe capable of making the league-national cup-European Cup/Champions League ‘treble’. This is the list of precedents: 1967, Celtic; 1972, Ajax; 1988, PSV Eindhoven; 1999, Manchester United; 2009 and 2015, Barcelona; 2010, Inter; 2013 and 2020, Bayern Munich; 2023, Manchester City.