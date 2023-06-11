Game transmission reached a peak of 13 points in the metropolitan region of São Paulo; it was the channel’s best performance in 2023

O SBT hit the TV Globo in the audience this Saturday afternoon (June 10, 2023) with the broadcast of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. According to the website pop tv, the victory of the English team (City) by 1 to 0 had an average of 10.6 points, while the program Cauldron with Mion scored 9.6 points. The transmission of the game reached a peak of 13 points in the metropolitan region of São Paulo – the channel’s best performance in 2023. The result, however, was still below last season’s final, in 2022, between Real Madrid and Liverpool, when the transmission recorded audience of 15 points, on average.