London (AFP)

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, said that he hopes that his brilliant Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will remain in the ranks of the European champion, amid news of a Saudi interest in obtaining his services next summer.

Some Saudi clubs showed a desire to sign De Bruyne, 32, last summer, and it seems that he is still on their radars before the summer transfer period.

Guardiola said, “It is a question that must be directed to him. I would like him to stay, but I do not know. I heard some reports, but I do not know if “one of the clubs” made an offer. I do not know if Saudi Arabia wants to contract with him. I would like him to stay until the end of his career. ».

De Bruyne is playing his ninth season with Manchester City, and has won the English Premier League 5 times, the League Cup 5 times, the FA Cup twice, and the Champions League once.