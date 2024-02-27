I cannot understand the passive defense of democracy and freedom because it is not defense. Florestan.

This is a story that goes beyond the delirium that power produces.

I mean the chain extortions of the president of the National Banking and Securities Commission in the government of Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000), Eduardo Fernandez who, in his madness, managed to document in his own hand the details of his blackmailing of Televisa over the years and his illicit role in a 1995 presidential commission, which he now presents as a personal service, which, since In his disorder, he details again and again and demands payment almost thirty years later.

In one of his letters, dated April 21, 2021, he writes to Bernardo and Alfonso, his demands: at this point there is no longer any form of an arrangement that does not have a formal and economic component. And we know that the damage to Televisa and to you would occur immediately. I can't resign for nothing and they are aware of my contacts with a competitor, which they did not like. Economically there is much more at stake for you now. It is very dangerous and uncertain for everyone. You can literally have a bomb for breakfast one day. That's why what I say is vital to them. If there is no settlement I would have no choice. They are pushing me towards conflict. Either I manage to negotiate or I act, there is nothing more.

And then it is attributed: The truth is that President Zedillo gave me total autonomy in this case and in everything that passed through my hands, particularly the bank rescue and Fobaproa.

In another letter, he instructs them how they should pay him 250 million pesos in cash, in suitcases, in which van to transport them and in the basement of which building in Polanco to deliver them.

Today, Fernández is in a cell at the Soto del Real prison in Madrid. He fled from Miami because of the whistle they gave him about his red Interpol file, and in Barajas, they detained him when he got off an Iberia flight.

This is the story of a life that, disrupted by power, led to delirium and crime and that, as in these cases, the evildoer presents himself as a victim.

RETAILS

1. MESS.- The president cannot get rid of the issue of drug trafficking, with which he has been trapped for a week. Now he has brought it into conflict with the New York Times, You Tube, and with everyone, of course. If it is strategy, it is incomprehensible;

2. ALLUSIONS.- López Obrador continues his offensive against me. As of yesterday he has mentioned me 238 times. In 2019, two; in 2020, six; in 2021, 38; 2022, 51; 2023, 115, one in every two mornings, and in 40 in 2024, 26 times, surpassing last year's mark. Thus the offensive of a president to a reporter who, I repeat, is not going to bend; and

3. BATEO.- Of the almost 200 Morena deputies in San Lázaro, only 50, a quarter, were considered for re-election. It's not that they are the great legislators, but that's how the official adjustments are.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

