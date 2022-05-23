London (dpa)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praised the stars of his team and rival Liverpool, after the team won the English Premier League title for the fourth time in five years.

Guardiola was quoted by the British news agency BA Media as saying: In the last five years, we have won the English Premier League four times. These players are truly legends.

“I’m sorry, people have to admit that this group of players are legends at this club because what we have achieved has been difficult,” he added.

Guardiola continued: “Only Sir Alex Ferguson with Manchester United did this two or three years ago, now I realize once again the size of Sir Alex Ferguson and his team.”

When asked about his management of the match and his unexpected return, Guardiola joked that Real Madrid gave him some advice, after losing to him in the semi-finals of the Champions League earlier this month.

“Well, I spoke to Real Madrid and they gave me good advice, that’s why,” Guardiola said with a smile.

He added: “Listen to me, there is no talk about Madrid, no talk or explanation today, it’s the momentum.

He explained: “Sometimes it is good to be exposed to these situations, we live in those situations for the future, I think that will help us come back stronger next season.”