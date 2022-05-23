Worldwide, for the first time, more than 100 million people are displaced from conflicts, violence and human rights violations. That reports the UN refugee agency UNHCR Monday. At the end of last year, it was already about 90 million people. The war in Ukraine and escalating violence in countries such as Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Congo have further increased the number.

Filippo Grandi, head of the UNHCR, speaks of “a record that should never have been set”. According to him, this should “wake up the world” and lead to increased efforts to “resolve and prevent destructive conflicts and persecution.” The 100 million refugees account for more than 1 percent of the world’s population.

The total number of people displaced has risen sharply as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war has displaced some 8 million Ukrainians. According to the UN, at least 6 million refugees have left the country.

Grandi praises the international response to the Ukrainian refugees. “Compassion still exists,” he says, noting that other crises in the world need just as much help. But, Grandi says, “Ultimately, humanitarian aid is a patch, not a cure.” According to the Italian, only peace and stability is the solution to prevent “innocent people” from having to make choices between “danger or flight”.