Manchester City sank even more in the crisis this Wednesday after falling 2-0 against Juventus on the sixth day of the Champions League. The goals of Vlahovic and McKennie in the second half were enough for the Pep Guardiola City to add the seventh defeat in 10 games, something never seen with the Catalan on the English bench. The Premier champion runs authentic risk of not reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League, something that would be a catastrophe. It occupies the 22nd place in the classification of the maximum competition of clubs in Europe after having achieved only eight points in the six matches of the new tournament format. That leaves the City only one point above the last 12 places and the elimination. One of those who is now in the well is precisely another of the favorite theorists to win the Champions League, the Paris Saint-Germain directed by Luis Enrique. Both former players and former members of Barça will see faces, life or death, on the next European day, on January 22 in the capital of France. The City has crumbled in less than six weeks and is far from the best of the best both in Europe and the Premier League. And since the end of October he has only managed to win a game, against Nottingham Forest precisely in the English League. This Wednesday in Turin, Vlahovic’s header, his tenth goal of the season, and the excellent volley of the McKennie substitute for 15 Minutes of the end also broke a frustrating run of four draws for Juventus and improved the mood of the fans, very disappointed with the first months of Thiago Motta as coach. Juve had tied 11 of his 20 games in all competitions before the game On Wednesday, but a hard exhibition took them to 11 points and ended with fans roaring with joy and coloring the stands of the Allianz Stadium with flags waving. The Motta team is tied with the also Atalanta of the series A two points of the First eight positions that give direct access to the round of 16.

