EH Bildu in La Moncloa, between the “normality” of his relationship with Sánchez and the criticisms of the victims of terrorism

Amid the debate on the increase in military and security expenditure in Spain and in Europe in the heat of the new international context, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, met Thursday with the parties in La Moncloa. He did not invite Vox, for clearly political reasons, but he was as one more EH Bildu. It was the first time that the abertzale formation as such goes to the Spanish presidential palace, which gives a certain symbol to the handshake between the chief of the Executive and the spokesman, Mertxe Aizpurua, but it is something that in the headquarters of the coalition interpret with total “normality”.

We can agree on the second the Basque fiscal reform with PNV and PSE-EE and without consultation with its bases

“What do you want to give importance? To fuck Sánchez? We don’t care about most people too, ”they understand from the training that has very recently re -elected Arnaldo Otegi as leader for the next four -year period. Covite, however, has criticized it hard. The main association of victims of terrorism argues that “it may be a legal party” but “does not condemn” ETA, “demands impunity” for its prisoners and “disseminates a false story” about history in Euskadi and in Spain. “It is not a normal party under democratic standards,” says the entity led by Consuelo Ordóñez.

Is it the first time of EH Bildu in La Moncloa? Yes. But when this coalition was created – which in his first legislature in Madrid took the name of Amaiur – went to another more symbolic place yet. His then spokesman, Xabier Mikel Errekondo, appropriate as Aizpurua of the traditional Abertzale left and not of the other founding partners of the coalition (EA, Social Democrats, Aralar, pacifists split from HB, and alternatiba, an IU split) visited in the zarzue Urdangarin. At that time, Urdangarin was still the son -in -law of the monarch. Errekondo, before devoting himself to politics, had been a professional handball player and had shared costumes in the Spanish team with the Vitorian. It was 2011 and not even two months had passed since ETA decreed the end of terrorism.









Before even, in 1993, that monarch met with the spokesman of HB itself, Jon Idigoras. The image of the historic Abertzale leader is remembered delivering his Spanish identity card to a member of the Royal Guard. ‘ABC’ said that the one who was a general deputy of Gipuzkoa and the main institutional position of the coalition after its creation, Martin Garitano, retained the suit and tie used in that meeting by idigules. In both cases, the meetings were mandated within the rounds of consultations prior to the investiture of the presidents, in 1993 Felipe González and in 2011 Mariano Rajoy.

In 2019, the “normalization” of relations between the PSOE and EH Bildu has already been theorized. Before Sánchez’s first investiture after the motion of censure, Adriana Lastra and Rafael Simancas, very serious in the photograph, received Aizpurua and also Oskar Matute and Gorka Elejabarrieta, deputy and senator, respectively. Then there have been many more meetings. Santos Cerdán is a usual interlocutor with all government members and also with Abertzale training. But EA, one of EH Bildu’s games, had already been the Moncloa. Begoña Lasagabaster, a historic spokesman for this training in Congress, held meetings with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero perfectly documented in the newspaper library. EA was founded in 1986 as a spin -off the PNV captained by the first Lehendakari in Democracy, Carlos Garaikoetxea.





And with presidents of the PP? It does not appear. Of course, he explains an EH Bildu release that he held “in Congress” an encounter with the vice president of Mariano Rajoy, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. Expressly did not want to advertise “to avoid what they will say.” This same source reports that in Congress there are two coffee shops. To only one can be accessed from the hemicycle. In that, informal meetings with members of the PP were common and natural. In the other, open to the public, distances were already kept. This Friday, precisely, ten years have been completed since in Vitoria a mayor of the PP, Javier Maroto, agreed his great project of the legislature with EH Bildu, the new bus station.

Meeting yes, no support

“We are normally participating in the institutions from the Foundation of EH Bildu,” sources from this organization insist. It is already very far the time in which the Hard Abertzale left denied the institutions, even the regional. “The conversations with the PSOE come since time immemorial. For us this is normal and we are not going to give it more importance. Nor did we remember that it was the first time. Anyone with two eyes and two fingers see that those who hold Sánchez are us and the PNV, ”Ironize from EH Bildu.

Another thing is the background of this issue. Aizpurua did not take a vindictive shirt to the Moncloa, as Ione Belarra of Podemos did, but EH Bildu clearly does not secound some claims about defense spending. Otegi himself, before the meeting and coinciding with the anniversary of the 1986 referendum and highlighting that “Euskal Herria said high and clear” no ‘to NATO “and that in the current context” more than ever “, we must have it” very present. ”

That is, meeting yes, but no support. “Our ideological position has always been antimilitarist, for peace and diplomacy. We have been with Sánchez, we will listen to him and then we will make decisions. This is not going to decide lightly. At home, in EH Bildu, he is going to speak with serenity and from the basic principle: antimilitarism, diplomacy and that this country voted ‘no’ to NATO ”, the sources consulted affect.