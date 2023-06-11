Guardiola’s achievements

The 52-year-old Spanish coach achieved all possible titles with City after his compatriot Rodri scored the only goal at Ataturk Stadium in the 68th minute during a 1-0 victory over his Italian fighter rival.

He equaled the achievement of Alex Ferguson, who led Manchester United to achieve the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League hat-trick in 1999. Guardiola won 12 major titles with City, as well as two Community Shield titles.

Not only that, but he became the first coach to achieve two titles after his achievement with Barcelona in 2009 when he won the Spanish League, the King’s Cup and the Champions League.

Guardiola won his third Champions League title, and only Carlo Ancelotti surpasses him by one title.

Guardiola said that Ferguson, who won 38 titles with United compared to 25 titles for the Spanish coach with Barcelona, ​​​​Bayern Munich and City, wished him good luck in the final.

“It’s an honor to be with Alex Ferguson.

“I received a letter from him this morning and was very touched by it. It was nice.”

United completed their treble with a dramatic last-minute comeback against Bayern Munich in 1999, while City’s victory was far from drama and hard-won.

fierce fighter



As Guardiola predicted, Inter were fierce fighters and threatened to continue waiting for the English club for the title. “I am exhausted, but I feel calm and satisfied,” Guardiola said, after hugging all his players and club staff. “It was very difficult to win the title.”

“Inter are very clever and be patient, I said at halftime we have to get lucky, this tournament is like tossing a coin for selection.

“It was destined for us, it belongs to us“.

Guardiola’s team, which reached the final after one defeat in the last 27 games in all competitions, was far from its usual level, and Inter must be commended, who imposed his style and disrupted City’s rhythm.

City also had to recover from the knock out of key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, injured in the first half, while Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals this season, was shackled by Inter’s defense.

Guardiola added, “We were not at our best levels, after the World Cup we took a step forward and got here, but it was not our best performance.”

City is looking forward to achieving the English Premier League title for the fourth time in a row next season and will be a candidate to retain the Champions League title after ending a long wait.

Guardiola added, “I don’t have the energy to think about next season, it’s impossible, we need a rest and it will be very long.

“Our players will play international matches now. UEFA and FIFA should think about that. The English Premier League ended two or three weeks ago and now we are back playing. This is exaggerated. We will start from scratch in the new season.”

Although City has now joined the record of champions in Europe, Guardiola acknowledged that there is a long time left before classifying his team among the great powers in the continent, adding, “We are 13 titles away from Real Madrid (in the Champions League).”

And the coach, who won applause in the press conference room, continued, “If they sleep a little, we can catch up with them. Some teams disappeared after winning the Champions League, so we must avoid that, but now you can stop asking me questions about the Champions League.”