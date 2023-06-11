Carlos Antonio Vélez is a permanent critic of the work of Josep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager. And not even winning the Champions League, this Saturday, he was saved from a new dart from the Colombian journalist.

City won their first Champions League in history by defeating Inter 1-0, with a goal from Spanish Rodri in the 68th minute. The Italian club surprised the Englishman with his approach, with which he was canceling it. And also, he was brave and attacked him, especially after the goal, to the point that goalkeeper Ederson was one of the figures of the match.

That fact immediately aroused criticism from Vélez, who attacked Manchester City and Guardiola head-on. “This was the exhibit you were talking about? Spend 2 billion in 7 years to end up squeezing your buttocks?”, wrote on his Twitter account.

Was this the exhibit they were talking about? Spend 2 billion in 7 years to end up squeezing your buttocks? — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) June 10, 2023

On Friday, before the final, Vélez had already made another criticism of Guardiola, after the statements by DT in which he highlighted the work of Erling Haaland, his team’s goalscorer. “Finally he revealed the big secret that “nobody knew”… late, but he did it! He writes it down! ”, He wrote.

Curiously, Haaland did not score in the semifinal against Real Madrid (1-1 at the Bernabéu and 4-0 in England), nor did he score in the final against Inter.

On social networks, the journalist received a lot of criticism for his position against Guardiola, who this year won a treble: the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League.

Does anyone want to think about Carlos Antonio Vélez? Guardiola again ordered him to shut up, once again. — Sebastián Cortés (@sebascortesf) June 10, 2023

Carlos Antonio Vélez’s hatred towards Guardiola is due to an interview they had scheduled and Guardiola did not answer the phone. Since that day he has made “war” on her. https://t.co/2iQIoeBD4A — Camilo Lourido (@LouridoCamilo) June 10, 2023

I can imagine Carlos Antonio Vélez’s face when he sees that Manchester City has just won the Champions League thanks to Guardiola. — Sergio Daniel (@SergioBParker) June 10, 2023

