London (Reuters)

Kalvin Phillips will participate for the first time since the beginning of this season, when Manchester City faces its rival, Newcastle United, in the League Cup tomorrow, Wednesday, as coach Pep Guardiola rotates his squad to overcome the crowded match schedule.

The England midfielder joined City last year, but did not leave any mark and suffered a shoulder injury, and Guardiola criticized him after returning overweight from the World Cup.

The 27-year-old participated from the bench in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest after Rodri was sent off last Saturday.

Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday: Yes. Phillips will play from the beginning. The second half against Forest was a little more defensive…and he made three or four amazing choices that helped us win.

Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish are also expected to participate.

Kovacic missed City’s last three matches due to injury, and Grealish participated towards the end of Saturday’s match after returning from a hamstring injury.

The coach said: Jack has improved a lot and Matteo as well. I do not know the number of minutes from the beginning or the second half, but they will play, and with City on the verge of playing big matches, in addition to the Champions League, Guardiola is preparing to make several changes in the League Cup match.

He said: Tomorrow’s match is important, but facing Wolverhampton, Leipzig and Arsenal is more important.