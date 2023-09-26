Scott HerkelmanHead of Radeon GPU Business at AMD, will leave the company at the end of 2023. The man has led the graphics division since 2016.

Herkelman announced his intention to leave AMD in a post on Xthanking his colleagues and recalling the time spent “fighting together shoulder to shoulder in the trenches”, calling the world of graphics cards a “wonderful and vibrant industry”.

The tweet announcing his departure also shares the hope that AMD can “one day… beat the final boss,” referring, of course, to Nvidia.