Scott HerkelmanHead of Radeon GPU Business at AMD, will leave the company at the end of 2023. The man has led the graphics division since 2016.
Herkelman announced his intention to leave AMD in a post on Xthanking his colleagues and recalling the time spent “fighting together shoulder to shoulder in the trenches”, calling the world of graphics cards a “wonderful and vibrant industry”.
The tweet announcing his departure also shares the hope that AMD can “one day… beat the final boss,” referring, of course, to Nvidia.
Scott Herkelman’s exact words
Scott Herkelman he specifically wrote: “After seven years at AMD and the release of three increasingly competitive generations of RDNA graphics architectures, I have decided to leave AMD at the end of this year.”
“I will miss each of you, the shoulder-to-shoulder fight in the trenches, the excitement we shared while releasing new products, and the joy of being in the arena of this wonderful and vibrant industry.”
“May you continue to bite off more than you can chew and one day… beat the final boss.”
In September 2023, we also saw the first benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT.
