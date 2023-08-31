Monaco (AFP)

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, won the Best Player in Europe award, after his prominent role in achieving the domestic league treble, the Champions League and the domestic cup competition.

Haaland made an amazing start with “City” last season, scoring 52 goals in all competitions, including 39 in the English Premier League, to contribute to the crowning of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola’s team with a historic triple.

The 23-year-old outperformed his Belgian team-mate Kevin De Bruyne and Argentine Lionel Messi, who recently moved to Inter Miami, and finally won the World Cup.

On the other hand, Spain’s Aitana Bonmati won the award for the best player in Europe, after winning the European Women’s Champions League title with her Barcelona team, and then the World Cup with her country, in which she also won the best player award.

The best coach award went to Spain’s Pep Guardiola, after his team gave Manchester City the Champions League title for the first time in its history.

On the women’s level, Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman, who led the England national team to the final of the Women’s World Cup recently, won the award for best coach.