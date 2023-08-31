There is less and less left for a new edition of the UEFA Champions League to start. To be exact, we are less than a month away from the start of the ball rolling in order to inaugurate a new edition of this prestigious European tournament at club level. This tournament will officially begin on September 19.
Today, at 6:00 p.m. Spanish, the draw for the group stage began in Monaco to see how the teams would be organized so that they try to go as far as possible in this European journey. As every year, in this tournament -as in all of them- there is a group that stands out for having a certain degree of difficulty higher than the rest of those formed, it is what is known as the group of death. As it was not going to be less, in this edition of the UEFA Champions League it was going to have its own group mentioned above, and it was going to be Group F.
In the first place, Paris Saint Germain was going to come out as the seed of this group, the French champion who, although not at his best, is still a club to take into account that can put anyone in trouble. From Pot Two, Borussia Dortmun was going to be assigned to this group, one of the most powerful teams in Germany that has not been a Pot One team because on the last day of the Bundesliga the league title escaped and finally Bayern Munich raised it. The third place in this group was going to be occupied by an Italian team, AC Milan, a team that in recent years has been resurfacing and returning to what it was. Finally, and from Pot Four, where in principle the “most affordable” teams are, Newcastle was going to arrive, a club that is giving people talk in England and that last year finished fourth in the Premier League.
In this way, what is undoubtedly the most difficult group of this edition of the UEFA Champions League was formed, in which anyone can go to the next round just as anyone can be eliminated
