A few minutes ago Marvel Studios released on YouTube the official trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. What will be the last film of James Gunn with Marvel prior to his switch to DC Studioswill be released in cinemas on May 3, 2023while in America it will arrive two days later.

The trailer, which as always we show you on the cover of the article, starts with the landing of our Guardians on a planet that to all intents and purposes looks like the earth, but inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. The reception towards Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket Raccoon , Groot, Mantis And Nebula it seems to be very lively, and the tonality of the scene itself seems to confirm the light-hearted vibes of the first two volumes.

But what are our heroes looking for? What is their mission? Certainly we will be faced with something very special, which as always will result in a research trip not only physics, but also introspective. Some of the short scenes shown, in fact, exude an emotional charge without equal, and perhaps we will find ourselves facing the densest chapter of the trilogy on these notes.

The video also confirms that we will also see Gamora againeven if it is not clear with so few frames available what his intentions are, and whether or not he will return to be part of the Guardians in this film.