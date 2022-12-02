Sounded on Thursday, December 1, anti-Russian statements distract the Ukrainian population from problems within the country. This was told by the former ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik.

In his opinion, such statements are needed in order to divert the attention of the population from failures on the battlefield and draw time to wait for tips from the “curators”.

“I think that the extremely radical statements are dictated by both quite serious problems in logistics to ensure supplies to the front, and the mass exodus of the population. Loud brave cries should distract from the surging problems into which the population is increasingly drawn,” Miroshnik said in an interview with TASS.

So, on the same day, the head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, called the Russians barbarians and called for the destruction of Russia. He added that sitting down at the negotiating table with the barbarians would be unworthy of the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution calling for Russia to be excluded from the UN.

Also on December 1, Ukraine asked the West to cancel sovereign immunity against the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, so that the Ukrainian side could receive the frozen assets of Russia.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

