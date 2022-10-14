According to a report published by the Chilean website Ciper, the National Intelligence Directorate (DNI) of Colombia He monitored the Chilean presidential elections in December 2021 in which Gabriel Boric competed with José Antonio Kast.

(Also read: ‘If they have committed a crime, they have to go’: Boric’s harsh message to immigrants)

The website accessed classified documents now known as Macaw Leaks and that they were published by a group of hackers.

In one of the parts of the document it says: “His election as president would be the least favorable scenario for Colombia based on his vision of the country in institutional, political, economic and regional terms.” The date of the text is September 6, 2021, months before the election.

In the follow-up, a document was delivered to the Colombian Army Intelligence officer, Ronald Ducara, which was entitled “Chile’s electoral scenario and its impact on Colombia,” says the website.

The document indicated that “the election of a candidate like Boric, and to a lesser extent Provoste, as president of Chile would increase the regional political reconfiguration, based on his eventual ideological closeness with governments such as the Argentine, Bolivian and Peruvian.”

They also issued a warning saying that there was “clear sympathy towards the regime of Nicolás Maduro, which would end up isolating Colombia.” In this leak, it was learned that the intelligence was concerned about the economy.

“To this particular would be added the negative trend of imports of Colombian coal and oil (main export products to Chile), pressured by the accelerated implementation of the change in the energy matrix that Chile advances as part of compliance with the Paris Agreements”, indicates the text.

In addition, a list was made of “potential effects” of Boric’s arrival at La Moneda.

After the second round, the website says that the captain of the Colombian Navy, José Revelo Ortega, received a file titled “Effects of Chilean elections. Focus on National Interests”, in this a list of the “effects” of Boric’s victory was made.

-Increase in public spending from the redirection of foreign policy towards extra-hemispheric actors China-Russia”.

-“Disassociation from the Lima Group and rapprochement with the Puebla Group”.

-“Diplomatic approach and cooperation with the Argentine and Bolivian governments to reactivate the UNASUR project”.

-Rethinking the bilateral cooperation agenda based on the diplomatic pressure of the Puebla Group on the Colombian position of ‘interference’ in Venezuelan internal affairs”.

-“Redirection of Chilean immigration policy on Colombians in Santiago, Valparaíso and Arica, with potential mass deportations”.

-“Effects on the multilateral agenda in the Pacific Alliance, reformulation of free trade conditions between the two countries based on the redirection of economic policy and cooperation with new actors”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from Ciper and CNN Chile

More news

They rescue alive a boy who had been kidnapped three days ago in Mexico

Paraguay: new cryptocurrency paradise