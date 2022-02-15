Rowe Racing will focus solely on Endurance races in the GT categories for the 2022 season.

The German team has announced that its main priorities this year are the 24h of Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps, which it will take part in with its new BMW M4 GT3.

The Ardennes commitment coincides with a program in the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe, for which work is being done on the training of the drivers to be deployed.

There will no longer be any involvement in the DTM, after two M6 GT3s had been fielded last season.

BMW M4 GT3, Rowe Racing Photo by: ROWE Racing

“We are looking forward to starting the new BMW M4 GT3 in the two main European 24-hour races, at the Nürburgring and at Spa – said team principal, Hans-Peter Naundorf – We have a completely new racing car with technology avant-garde and a much more aggressive look than the previous one “.

“We are all excited to work with this car. We hope to benefit from the improvements made to the chassis, set-up and performance. However, we are also aware that not everything goes smoothly with such a new car. A lot of things are only discovered during one tough race. For us, the project with the new BMW M4 GT3 is long-term, and again in the world of endurance racing. “

“We signed up for the DTM in 2021 because we wanted to get involved in the new GT3 era of the series and see how it suited us.

However, we have primarily established ourselves as an endurance team over the past decade. This is where we can best put our great strengths into play: strategy, reliability and error handling “.

“For this year and the next the opportunity presented itself to participate again in the 24 Hours of Spa, alongside our usual Nürburgring program. This was the basis of our decision, taken together with our partners, to race in the Endurance Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe in 2022 “.