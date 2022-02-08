Grand Theft Auto Valways abbreviated to GTA V, is the game of records par excellence, with dizzying numbers both in terms of users and in terms of sales on the various platforms in the versions that have followed one another over the years. A title that can boast of having literally survived three videogame generations, and that still continues to crunch numbers inexorably. To remind us, as if that weren’t enough, he also thinks about it Jason Schreierjournalist of Bloomberg which operates in the world of video games.

The data reported this time, however, are crazy, and they manage to make the idea of ​​how the Rockstar Games title is nothing short of a worldwide phenomenon, almost unrepeatable.

Shreier has in fact published via Twitter the sales figures of GTA V compared to sales of entire videogame sagas, and these are no small names. Well, GTA V he routed them one after the other, names Assassin’s Creed And Resident Evilwhich count titles and titles in their respective series, and which seeing them all added up cannot beat a single title (sure, released on multiple platforms, but it is still a single game ed).

The saga of Final Fantasy for the moment it resists, but the gap that separates GTA V from the inimitable series of Square Enix is ​​”only” 4 million copies. Below is the tweet with specific data:

Some fun sales numbers: Entire Assassin’s Creed series (as of Nov 2020): 155 million copies

Entire Final Fantasy series (as of Sep 2021): 164 million copies

Entire Resident Evil series (as of Dec 2021): 123 million copies

Grand Theft Auto V (as of Feb 2022): 160 million copies – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 7, 2022

With numbers like that and with sales continuing undaunted (and likely to increase with the arrival of the PS5 / Xbox Series generation version), it’s probably only a matter of time that GTA V also reach Final Fantasy.

We also remember that Rockstar Games is currently working on GTA 6, but that it is not yet known when it will be published. The news at the moment is very little, but the public all over the world does not seem to be waiting for anything else.