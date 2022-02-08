First 4 Figure opens pre-orders for Cowboy Bebop – Vicious Statuethe new statue of the manufacturer dedicated to the famous and highly appreciated home series SUNRISE. The editions of this statue currently under reservation on the official site there are two, one Standard Edition it’s a Exclusive Editionwhich adds some interesting details to make it even more spectacular!

Let’s find out these editions in detail!

Standard Edition Cowboy Bebop – Vicious resin statue

Detailed base inspired by the artistic style of Cowboy Bebop

Limited numbered edition

Authentication card Dimensions (base included) Height – 56 cm

Width – 25 cm

Depth – 25 cm

Weight – 3.73 KG Exclusive Edition Cowboy Bebop – Vicious resin statue

Detailed base inspired by the artistic style of Cowboy Bebop

Additional arm that holds the katana

Limited numbered edition

Authentication card Dimensions (base included) Height – 56 cm

Width – 25 cm

Depth – 26.5 cm

Weight – 3.74 KG

We leave you in the company of a video dedicated to this Cowboy Bebop – Vicious Statue!

Source: First 4 Figures