The tracks on a possible story expansion Of GTA 5which were also detected following some datamining carried out on the game, seem to have something to do with the reality of the facts, considering that even an ex-Rockstar Games confirmed that there was, in fact, a DLC on the story of GTA 5 planned by the team, which however was cancelled due to GTA Online.
A datamining from 2023 had shown that for GTA 5 there could be as many as 3 DLCs planned that would have had Trevor as the protagonist, and this, at least as far as a single expansion is concerned, seems to have been confirmed by Joseph Rubino, ex-Rockstar Games who worked for 6 years in the company as an editor specializing in camera and framing management.
In a video posted on YouTube, Rubino explained his version of events, which includes the existence of expansions featuring Trevor.
“It was kind of a personal thing,” Rubino said. “I was one of the main editors and camera artists, doing a lot of different things,” the former Rockstar Games employee explained, adding that the issue was later shelved.
“We split into two teams and I went ahead with GTA Online, but there was this DLC that Steven Ogg was involved in. [l’attore che interpreta Trevor] in a major way, and then some of the team overlapped and we also moved on to Red Dead Redemption 2 later on.”
In essence, according to Rubino, the efforts were concentrated to the maximum on GTA Online and this led to the cancellation of DLC. “What happened is that when GTA Online came out it was such a big money maker and people loved it so much that it was hard to make a standalone DLC, which would definitely be dwarfed in popularity by the multiplayer,” Rubino explained.
“Looking back, I think it could have been both, but that was the business decision at the time.” So, according to Rubino, the GTA 5 expansions existed but were cancelled because of GTA Online, which with its success It attracted virtually all of Rockstar Games’ manpower and resources.
