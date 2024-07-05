The tracks on a possible story expansion Of GTA 5which were also detected following some datamining carried out on the game, seem to have something to do with the reality of the facts, considering that even an ex-Rockstar Games confirmed that there was, in fact, a DLC on the story of GTA 5 planned by the team, which however was cancelled due to GTA Online.

A datamining from 2023 had shown that for GTA 5 there could be as many as 3 DLCs planned that would have had Trevor as the protagonist, and this, at least as far as a single expansion is concerned, seems to have been confirmed by Joseph Rubino, ex-Rockstar Games who worked for 6 years in the company as an editor specializing in camera and framing management.

In a video posted on YouTube, Rubino explained his version of events, which includes the existence of expansions featuring Trevor.