Brussels (AFP)

Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen has announced his retirement from international football, four days after his country’s exit from the round of 16 of the European Football Championship in Germany.

The 37-year-old Anderlecht defender holds the record for most international appearances (157) with the Red Devils.

Vertonghen, who scored an own goal against France in the round of 16 (0-1), wrote on his Instagram account: “From start to finish, thanks for all the memories, I lived a dream.”

The official account of the Belgian Football Association stated: “From the training grounds to the big stadiums, you showed us what it is like to be a real Red Devil. We will miss you, Jan.”

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur defender hastened Belgium’s elimination last Monday by deflecting Randal Kolo Muani’s shot into his own net five minutes before the end of the match.