Friday, January 5, 2024, 07:34



The year 2023 ends and next 2024 begins with the traditional draw for the Children's Lottery. A new meeting in front of the television, where those who did not obtain a prize from the Christmas Lottery have a second chance to get that extra financial help.

This draw, which takes place on January 6, Three Kings' Day, is for many another date marked on the calendar, where excitement resurfaces among those who were disappointed the previous December 22 with the National Draw or among those who, Tempting their luck again, they hope to receive one more prize. The Children's Lottery doubles the amount awards of the Christmas Lottery and has a total of 37,920, which although they are smaller amounts, the surprise is more distributed. If you want to buy a tenth, you can locate the Children's Lottery number that you want in THE TRUTH.

What time is the draw?



The drums begin to spin with their balls inside without having to get up early, the draw begins around 12 noon on January 6. A date marked for children, who receive their gifts from the Three Wise Men and also marked for lottery fans.

This draw, unlike the National one, lasts just half an hour. That is, around 12:30 p.m. the lucky ones will already know if the tenth they have in their hands has a prize. For the impatient, it will be a relief to know that it is not necessary to wait more than three hours like in the Christmas Lottery. And if you want to know the prize you have received, you can check it on the LA TRUTH website.

Where you can see?



The location chosen to carry out this traditional lottery draw is the Lottery and Betting Hall of the State of Madrid, where the children of San Ildefonso sing the prizes in ascending order and leave the first prize until the last moment.

The appointment for the Children's Draw is scheduled for Saturday, January 6, for all those who want to know from home if they are going to have luck on their side to overcome the January slope. Every year the broadcast of the spinning drums distributing fortune can be seen on channel 1 of Spanish Television. Although for those who do not have a television nearby and want to follow it on another platform, they can do so from the RTVE Play app, as well as on the LA VERDAD website, where the information is updated minute by minute so you don't miss anything.