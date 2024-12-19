Grupotecthe Valencian engineering firm that has also extended its activity to the field of renewable energies, will close this year with a turnover of 250 million euros. A figure that represents a 10% cut on the 280 million euros of business which was communicated in 2023.

The company, which operates throughout the value chain, from the provision of services, project development and execution of turnkey projects, has finally located itself in a lower business volume than what it announced was its goal for 2024which stood at 400 million euros.

As reported by Grupotec, the company has closed the 2024 financial year with an increase in the workforce of 14%, with 658 professionals. The Valencian company points out that it expects an increase in its turnover of 30%, compared to 2024 for the next year and that it will increase its workforce by 11%.

The majority of this workforce are graduates in the fields of engineering, architecture, economics and law. The company operates in the engineering and architecture business and its most relevant activity occurs in the renewable energy, environment, industry and building sectors.

Since the beginning of Grupotec activity, chaired by Ollallo Villoldo, has built photovoltaic parks with a total power of more than 2,050 MW in more than 18 countries in Europe, Africa and America. And, in the field of the environment, it works designing and building plants in the biogas, water treatment, reuse and purification, and waste treatment sectors.

Another branch of activity is the execution of engineering and architectural projects in sectors as varied as industry, logistics, and the food sector. In recent years, the company has extended its activity to the real estate sector, carrying out architectural projects, developing and constructing building projects.

Annual Congress and DANA

At its annual conference, in which the biologist and scientific disseminator, Odile Rodríguez de la Fuente, participated as a guest, the president of the group Olallo Villoldo highlighted the efforts to help in the face of the DANA tragedy, with 190 Grupotec professionals who have not stopped to work carrying out various support tasks in the affected areas.

“We have been experiencing this tragedy in Valencia for almost two months and its effects are still there. There are many people who have lost loved ones and many others continue to suffer the consequences of what happened. In this very adverse context we consider whether or not it is advisable to do the congress, since, after all, it is a celebration, at a very difficult time for many. The company’s decision has been to go ahead and hold its annual congress with the firm conviction that, in these very difficult times. complicated, it is more important than ever that companies and their teams commit to the common objective of giving a boost to economic activity and in this way contribute to alleviating the effects of what happened,” declared Villoldo.