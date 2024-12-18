After four seasons, the Mexican Sergio Checo Pérez is no longer a Red Bull driver. The driver and the Austrian team have reached an agreement whereby Pérez will leave the car and will not be part of the Formula 1 grid in 2025.

Checo joined Oracle Red Bull Racing for the 2021 season and across four seasons and 90 races with the team, the Mexican racer enjoyed the most successful period of his 13 years in Formula One. In addition to achieving five victories, including Victory at the Monaco Grand Prix and a pair of wins at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that earned him the reputation as “F1 King of the Streets,” Checo helped the team to two Championship titles. of Constructors, in 2022 and 2023. As runner-up in the title last year, he also sealed the team’s first double in the drivers’ classification.

“It has been an honor to ride alongside Max as a teammate all these years.”

Czech PerezFormula 1 driver





“I am incredibly grateful for the last four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an incredible team. Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I will always appreciate the successes we achieved together,” he said in a joint statement with the team.

”We broke records, achieved notable milestones, and I have had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way. […] It has also been an honor to ride alongside Max as a teammate all these years and share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for their unwavering support every day. We will meet again soon. And remember… never give up,” he concluded.

Checo will always be an extremely popular member of the team and a treasured part of our history.”

Christian HornerRed Bull Team Manager





For his part, Christian Horner, team director and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, thanked the Mexican “for everything he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the last four seasons. From the moment he joined in 2021, He proved to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two Constructors’ titles and our first 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ championship. His five victories, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular example of his determination to always push the limits. . While Checo will not be competing for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular member of the team and a treasured part of our history. Thank you Checo.”