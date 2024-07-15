Juarez City.- The body of a person was found floating this afternoon in the Acequia Madre, reported elements of the State Police.

The discovery was made near the Altozano subdivision or border marker number 47.

However, it had initially been reported under the Zaragoza bridge, but the current dragged it a few kilometers further.

According to police officers, the body belongs to a man and was in a state of decomposition.

For the rescue they requested the support of the Fire Department, who used ropes to pull him out of the water.

With this case, there are now 47 intentional homicides in the statistics for this month.