Love is breathed in Las Nuevas Lomas! Episode 339 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ will show the plan Cristobal to ask out June, who finally confronted his parents to stay in Lima. On the other hand, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ They will miss the opportunity of a lifetime due to a carelessness that threw their dreams down the drain, literally. Furthermore, to Diego Your heart will be broken after receiving the news from Francesca that their divorce proceedings are underway.

In the following note we will tell you everything you need to know about the premiere of the new episode of the successful series America Televisionwhich leads in its schedule and that captivates all its followers every day with its story full of drama, romance, comedy and more.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 339 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 339 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 339‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, November 2, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, the love between Cristóbal and July will begin to blossom, since Alessia’s brother will devise a plan to ask the young nurse out. On the other hand, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will lose the opportunity of their lives due to carelessness. Furthermore, Francesca and Diego’s divorce is on the right track.

What time to watch chapter 339 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TVimmediately after the program‘This is war’and before that‘Forgive me’.

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will waste a great opportunity to see their long-awaited dream come true. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto

