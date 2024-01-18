A 25-year-old arrested accused of gang sexual assault and aggravated injuries against a 21-year-old girl. According to what emerged from the police investigations, coordinated by the Perugia prosecutor's office, the young man, an Italian, took advantage of the girl's state of confusion due to the intake of alcoholic beverages and sexually abused her together with others, currently unidentified.

The facts date back to the night of July 19th when the young woman requested the intervention of the police reporting that she had suffered violence from several people at the municipal swimming pool of Ponte San Giovanni, a place closed to the public given the night time . The girl was immediately transported to hospital where the “pink code” was activated.

The young man was also identified thanks to the comparison of the genetic profiles on the seized artefacts and the acquired samples, as well as the declarations of the offended person and other sources of evidence collected immediately after the fact and subsequently. The preliminary investigation judge ordered prison for the twenty-five-year-old.