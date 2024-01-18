













Regarding the GPU, it comes with a new driver ready to play. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER model is the first to be available, and has a suggested price of $599; It can be purchased via various stores.

According to Nvidia, the RTX 4070 Super GPU has 20% more cores than the GeForce RTX 4070, making it ideal for playing the newest video games with maximum settings and at 1440p.

It's also faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 with the most demanding titles and with only a fraction of the power; DLSS 3 is 1.5 times faster. But other GPUs will arrive in January 2024, and they are GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER.

The new driver that accompanies the RTX 4070 Super GPU is Game Ready and Nvidia notes that it prepares gamers for Palworldwhich enters Early Access on January 19 with DLSS 2.

Regarding the compatibility of 100 games with Reflex there are new additions to this list, which are Layers of Fear, SCUM and Squad.

Even future titles, such as Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and NAKWON: LAST PARADISEthey will be the same.

Currently the list of 100 titles compatible with Nvidia includes some quite notable ones, which are:

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Warzone

Counter Strike 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Diablo IV

Fortnite

god of war

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Overwatch 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Remnants 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

But Nvidia had more to share, and that is that DLSS has more games, which are the following:

Dead Signal now available with DLSS 2

Palworld – In early access on January 19 with DLSS 2

United 1944 – In early access now with DLSS 2 and DLAA

Who is Abby? now available with DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing

