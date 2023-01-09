The Team 5 will celebrate its 50 years of creation in style, however, it will not be in the National Stadium, as recently speculated. As is known, the northern group shone in 2022 with spectacular concerts, where it sold out on the three dates it offered of its “Golden Night” shows, which took place at the Parque de la Exposición Amphitheater. Therefore, here we tell you when, how and where to buy tickets for the incredible presentation of the Peruvian orchestra.

Where will the Grupo 5 concert be?

In an exclusive interview for La República, Christian Yaipen confirmed that Group 5 will be presented on April 1 at the San Marcos Stadium.

Christian Yaipén and his brothers will sing at the San Marcos Stadium for the 50th anniversary of the group. Photo: Facebook | Team 5

When will the tickets to see Grupo 5 in concert go on sale?

Tickets for the Grupo 5 concert will be available from Monday, January 9 at 10 am

Group 5: how and where to buy tickets to see the cumbia group?

Group 5 fans who want to see them live must purchase their tickets on the Teleticket page. First, they must create a user (if they do not have one) to access the site and be able to execute their purchase.

Enter the official website of Teleticket

Select the poster of Group 5

Wait to be assigned a number in the virtual queue

Choose the location where you want to buy your ticket

Execute the corresponding payment and that’s it.

Grupo 5 is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Photo: diffusion

Why won’t Group 5 play at the National Stadium?

Christian Yaipen He explained for this medium the main reason why Group 5 will not be able to perform at the National Stadium, despite the fact that all his audience has asked for it to be there.

“I think most people have asked for it and it can’t be done because all this year FIFA has the National Stadium for a U-17 World Cup and there won’t be any type of event until November. All the events will from now on be in San Marcos, ”he detailed.

Grupo 5 will hold its first massive concert at the San Marcos Stadium. Photo: Facebook Group 5

Will Group 5 have guest artists at their concert?

Given the great expectation for the Grupo 5 concert where it will celebrate its 50 yearsChristian Yaipenmentioned that they do not plan to invite other artists for this presentation.

“ We do not know. It is not the idea because we are celebrating something big, something alone . We don’t want to sell like “oh, buy your tickets because there will be guests”. This is Group 5 in its 50th Anniversary. As happened in the Amphitheatre, the people arrived and the guests came out of nowhere. We never sell guests or have it be misconstrued as “invite a bunch of artists to fill the stadium,” he said.