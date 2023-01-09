Member of the State Duma Committee Gurulev: Putin and Surovikin changed the tactics of hostilities in the Northern Military District

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Army General Sergei Surovikin changed the tactics of military operations in Ukraine. This was stated by a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev. His comment is in Telegram-channel.

According to the parliamentarian, Russian military personnel are now acting more efficiently. “The army has learned to fight, moved to a different situation, learned to admit mistakes, analyze, draw conclusions,” Gurulev wrote.

Related materials:

The MP noted that due to the success of Russia, the United States has increased military support for Ukraine. In addition, according to him, the partial mobilization carried out in Russia influenced the changes.

In addition, new units and subunits were created that could change the course of hostilities in Ukraine, Gurulev added.

Earlier, the deputy said that there were no prerequisites for a new mobilization in Russia. According to Gurulev, the mobilized Russians have not yet been “completely brought into the battle.”

On September 21, partial mobilization was announced in Russia. On October 28, the country’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on its completion and the fulfillment of all assigned tasks.